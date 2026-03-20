3,309,615 Shares in Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. $IPST Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,309,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.35% of Heritage Distilling at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Distilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Distilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Distilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

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Heritage Distilling Price Performance

NASDAQ IPST opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.21. Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heritage Distilling in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Distilling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Heritage Distilling in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Heritage Distilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

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Heritage Distilling Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Distilling Company (NASDAQ: CASK) is a craft distiller and distributor of premium spirits based in Washington state. The company specializes in the small-batch production of a diverse portfolio that includes bourbon, rye whiskey, gin, vodka, rum and specialty liqueurs. Heritage combines traditional distillation techniques with locally sourced grains and pure water, aiming to deliver distinctive flavor profiles that appeal to connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike.

Founded in 2010 in Gig Harbor, Washington, Heritage Distilling has expanded its operations to include multiple distillery facilities and tasting rooms, offering guided tours, tasting experiences and educational events.

Further Reading

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