320,000 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Bought by Standard Investments LLC

Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 320,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,936,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of Standard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: New CVS partnership (Health100) expands Gemini AI into consumer healthcare and creates a potential commercial channel across pharmacy, insurance and wearables — a tangible monetization path for Gemini models. Read More.

New CVS partnership (Health100) expands Gemini AI into consumer healthcare and creates a potential commercial channel across pharmacy, insurance and wearables — a tangible monetization path for Gemini models. Read More. Positive Sentiment: DeepMind hired Bridgewater’s chief scientist Jasjeet Sekhon as chief strategy officer — a high‑profile AI talent acquisition that strengthens research and commercial push vs. OpenAI/Anthropic. Read More.

DeepMind hired Bridgewater’s chief scientist Jasjeet Sekhon as chief strategy officer — a high‑profile AI talent acquisition that strengthens research and commercial push vs. OpenAI/Anthropic. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum: Google’s updated Stitch / AI design tools are getting market traction and have pressured competitors (Figma, Adobe), signaling faster adoption of Google’s developer/designer workflows. Product wins can accelerate monetization of AI features. Read More.

Product momentum: Google’s updated Stitch / AI design tools are getting market traction and have pressured competitors (Figma, Adobe), signaling faster adoption of Google’s developer/designer workflows. Product wins can accelerate monetization of AI features. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational: Google signed utility deals to curb data‑center power use during peaks, helping secure capacity for AI workloads and reducing the risk of power shortages for new data centers. Read More.

Operational: Google signed utility deals to curb data‑center power use during peaks, helping secure capacity for AI workloads and reducing the risk of power shortages for new data centers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud strengthened security via the Wiz buyout, improving its enterprise positioning against AWS/Azure — supportive for enterprise AI adoption and higher‑margin cloud growth. Read More.

Google Cloud strengthened security via the Wiz buyout, improving its enterprise positioning against AWS/Azure — supportive for enterprise AI adoption and higher‑margin cloud growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory: Google will add an opt‑out for generative AI in search to address UK competition concerns — reduces near‑term regulatory friction but could limit product scope in the UK. Read More.

Regulatory: Google will add an opt‑out for generative AI in search to address UK competition concerns — reduces near‑term regulatory friction but could limit product scope in the UK. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market context: Strong analyst sentiment, recent dividend initiation and high price targets support longer‑term confidence but leave valuation sensitive to execution and capex. Read More.

Analyst/market context: Strong analyst sentiment, recent dividend initiation and high price targets support longer‑term confidence but leave valuation sensitive to execution and capex. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Sundar Pichai and other insiders have executed large, repeated sales this month — amplifies short‑term caution and can pressure sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling: CEO Sundar Pichai and other insiders have executed large, repeated sales this month — amplifies short‑term caution and can pressure sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Supply‑chain/geopolitical risk: Greater reliance on Chinese suppliers for advanced liquid‑cooling (and possible acquisition) improves capacity but raises export, regulatory and geopolitical risk for AI infrastructure. Read More.

Supply‑chain/geopolitical risk: Greater reliance on Chinese suppliers for advanced liquid‑cooling (and possible acquisition) improves capacity but raises export, regulatory and geopolitical risk for AI infrastructure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/valuation risk: Ongoing hyperscaler AI capex is large and raises questions about the timing of returns — a counterweight to optimistic AI revenue narratives and a potential drag on near‑term multiples. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $348.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $305.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.27 and its 200-day moving average is $292.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,914,730.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock valued at $118,134,117 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

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