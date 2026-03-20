30,569 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD Acquired by Miller Global Investments LLC

Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.53 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.52%.

Starwood Property Trust declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

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