25,097 Shares in Archrock, Inc. $AROC Purchased by Henson Edgewater Management LLC

Henson Edgewater Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,097 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Archrock accounts for approximately 0.4% of Henson Edgewater Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,080,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,457,000 after buying an additional 128,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,858,000 after acquiring an additional 207,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,077,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,912,000 after acquiring an additional 191,914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Archrock by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,499,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after acquiring an additional 187,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,063,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,909,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. Archrock had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $377.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $382,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,792.18. This represents a 27.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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