19,019 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $214.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.91, for a total transaction of $546,753.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 103,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,234,874.95. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total transaction of $400,897.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,147.67. This represents a 46.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Ross Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several quarterly and fiscal EPS forecasts for ROST (Q1–Q4 and FY2027–FY2029), lifting FY2027/FY2028/FY2029 estimates — a direct signal of improved earnings outlook even though the firm retains a “Hold” rating. (Source: MarketBeat overview). MarketBeat ROST

Zacks Research raised several quarterly and fiscal EPS forecasts for ROST (Q1–Q4 and FY2027–FY2029), lifting FY2027/FY2028/FY2029 estimates — a direct signal of improved earnings outlook even though the firm retains a “Hold” rating. (Source: MarketBeat overview). Positive Sentiment: Zacks’ analyst blog highlights Ross’ strong comparable-store sales, new store openings and improved merchandise assortment as drivers of sales and longer-term growth — supports the raised estimates and investor confidence in execution. Will Ross Stores’ Store Expansions and Other Initiatives Aid?

Zacks’ analyst blog highlights Ross’ strong comparable-store sales, new store openings and improved merchandise assortment as drivers of sales and longer-term growth — supports the raised estimates and investor confidence in execution. Positive Sentiment: Ross received on-air attention on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can drive short-term interest and retail flows into the stock as traders react to televised endorsements. Zoom, Ross Stores And A Big Bank On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’

Ross received on-air attention on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can drive short-term interest and retail flows into the stock as traders react to televised endorsements. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes that analysts remain conflicted on consumer cyclicals including ROST (vs. peers like Kohl’s), underscoring mixed views on valuation and margin sustainability — this divergence can limit large upgrades or downgrades in the near term. Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Cyclical Names

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.7%

ROST opened at $210.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $216.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

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