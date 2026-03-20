185,506 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD Bought by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 185,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,947,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.4% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

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