181,241 Shares in PGIM Laddered S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF $PBFR Bought by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Laddered S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF (BATS:PBFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of PGIM Laddered S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBFR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Laddered S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Laddered S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Laddered S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Laddered S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Laddered S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

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PGIM Laddered S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PBFR opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. PGIM Laddered S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

PGIM Laddered S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Laddered Fund of Buffer 20 ETF (PBFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETFs. PBFR was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

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