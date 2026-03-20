15,025 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Acquired by Stillwater Wealth Management Group

Stillwater Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.3% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $10,295,209,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,459,000 after purchasing an additional 607,025 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,330,000 after buying an additional 347,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,520.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $287.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $776.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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