11,563 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Bought by Holos Integrated Wealth LLC

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Randall & Associates Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Randall & Associates Wealth Management now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 100,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 520,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000.

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First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD opened at $43.97 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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