Zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) Trading 38.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Zvelo Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 38.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 5,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Zvelo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

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Zvelo Company Profile

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Zvelo Inc (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) is a cybersecurity and data‐classification company specializing in real‐time URL and online content analysis. The company leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence and a proprietary taxonomy to categorize web pages, detect malicious content and support threat intelligence. Zvelo’s solutions are designed to help enterprises, security vendors, service providers and advertising networks manage risk by identifying phishing, malware, spam and inappropriate material across web and mobile channels.

The company offers a suite of products delivered through cloud‐based APIs, on‐premises deployments and hybrid configurations.

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