Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $263,384.38 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $263,384.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,146.61. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,070. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.56 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of -371.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

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Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zscaler from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.13.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

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Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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