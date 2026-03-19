Zacks Research Downgrades Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Hold

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $20.00 target price on Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTL

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 3.4%

PSTL opened at $19.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.95 million, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 1,156.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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