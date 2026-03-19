Zacks Research Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Strong Sell

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Owens Corning to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.58.

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Owens Corning Stock Down 1.1%

Owens Corning stock opened at $107.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.71. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $97.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.26). Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 149.4% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

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Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

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