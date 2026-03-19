Zacks Research Downgrades Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) to Hold

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

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Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

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Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS: JBAXY) is a Swiss global wealth manager headquartered in Zurich. The group specialises in private banking and asset management services for high-net-worth individuals and families. With a client-centric approach, Julius Bär offers tailored investment solutions designed to preserve and grow clients’ wealth over the long term.

The firm’s core services include discretionary and advisory portfolio management, wealth planning, lending and credit facilities, customised trading solutions and family office services.

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