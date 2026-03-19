YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.52 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 25239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91.

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YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4705 per share. This represents a yield of 6,933.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTY. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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