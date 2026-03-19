YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 206262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,984.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSLY was launched on Oct 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.
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