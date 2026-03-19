YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 206262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37.

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YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,984.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:TSLY Free Report ) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSLY was launched on Oct 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.

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