YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on March 19th

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3344 per share on Thursday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

QDTY opened at $38.73 on Thursday. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49.

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YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index. QDTY was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

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