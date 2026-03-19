Xponential Fitness’ (XPOF) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

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Xponential Fitness Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $277.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 346,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 132,270 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 254,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 97,163 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 3,716.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,297,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,824 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 102.8% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 368,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 186,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $1,498,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

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Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.

Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.

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