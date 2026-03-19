XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.3286.

XIFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.80 target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $12.00 price target on XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

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Institutional Trading of XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XIFR. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,948,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,853,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 557.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,600,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 6,899,310 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XIFR opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. XPLR Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $982.46 million, a PE ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The solar energy provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.87. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. XPLR Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPLR Infrastructure

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XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

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