XP Factory (LON:XPF) Trading 11.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 and last traded at GBX 12. 812,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,032,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75.

XP Factory Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.08. The stock has a market cap of £21.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.10.

XP Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The XP Factory Group is one of the UK’s pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses which currently operates two fast growing leisure brands. Escape Hunt is a global leader in providing escape-the-room experiences delivered through a network of owner-operated sites in the UK, an international network of franchised outlets in five continents, and through digitally delivered games which can be played remotely.

Boom Battle Bar is a fast-growing network of owner-operated and franchise sites in the UK that combine competitive socialising activities with themed cocktails, drinks and street food in a high energy, fun setting.

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