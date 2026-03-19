WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) versus Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Head to Head Contrast

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of WSFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $342.78 million 1.94 $70.97 million $6.20 9.76 WSFS Financial $1.36 billion 2.42 $287.35 million $5.10 12.24

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and WSFS Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Great Southern Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and WSFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 WSFS Financial 0 3 4 1 2.75

Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $60.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.05%. WSFS Financial has a consensus price target of $70.58, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. Given WSFS Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 20.70% 11.33% 1.22% WSFS Financial 21.14% 10.89% 1.41%

Volatility and Risk

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Great Southern Bancorp on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial mortgage and commercial loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans. In addition, it offers insurance products; planning and advisory services, investment management, trust services, and credit and deposit products to individual, corporate and institutional clients; retail securities and insurance brokerage services; mortgage and title services; residential mortgage and refinancing solutions; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as provides financial planning, customized investment strategies, brokerage products, fiduciary, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, and deposit safe cash logistics services, as well as trustee, agency, bankruptcy administration, custodial and commercial domicile services. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

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