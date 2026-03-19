Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.5338 and last traded at $7.5338. 216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.8850.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Worley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Worley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Worley Stock Up 4.9%

About Worley

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

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Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley’s client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company’s service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

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