World Investment Advisors Buys 132,983 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,098,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of World Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $86,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,198,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,010,000 after buying an additional 11,848,817 shares during the last quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,019.6% in the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 4,859,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799,744 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,853,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,279 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,928,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,197,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,431 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

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