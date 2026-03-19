World Equity ETF $DFAW Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. World Equity ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned 1.88% of World Equity ETF worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in World Equity ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of World Equity ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of World Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of World Equity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of World Equity ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter.

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World Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4%

DFAW opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.94. World Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03.

About World Equity ETF

The Dimensional World Equity ETF (DFAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that invests in a broad portfolio of stocks across all market capitalizations globally. The funds objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation DFAW was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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