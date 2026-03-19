Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $24.59. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $25.1250, with a volume of 1,203,510 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 594.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

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