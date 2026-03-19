WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,723,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4%

IVV opened at $662.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $688.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.71. The company has a market cap of $728.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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