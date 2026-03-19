WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $41.0950, with a volume of 205276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Down 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 616.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

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