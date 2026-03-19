WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.47 and last traded at $52.50. Approximately 35,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 49,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55.

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Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar. The Index hedges against fluctuations in the relative value of the Euro against the United States dollar.

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