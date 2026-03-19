Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 30,571 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,571 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $59.31 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 73.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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