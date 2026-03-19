Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 22,035 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,035 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,395,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,479,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,717,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,216,000 after buying an additional 1,599,923 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,460,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,264,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,525 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,221,318.33. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $70.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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