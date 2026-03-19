Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 19,303 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,606.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

Zoetis Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.47 and a 12-month high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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