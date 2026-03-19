Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 13,944 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,263,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $658,391,000 after purchasing an additional 703,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,421,000 after buying an additional 43,702 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC now owns 62,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 97.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,025.01. This represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $10,230,445.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 118,811 shares of company stock worth $15,219,371 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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