Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 1,358 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000.

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SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $615.23 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $662.65. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $639.17 and a 200-day moving average of $613.39.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

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