Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 102,362 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,362 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $67,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,484,000 after purchasing an additional 151,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $237.15 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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