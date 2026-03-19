Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 70.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 53,910 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $4,128,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,689.92. The trade was a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,431.36. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 600,884 shares of company stock worth $58,250,367 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $124.87. The stock has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

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ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

See Also

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