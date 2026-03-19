Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,369 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 189.7% during the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 406,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 265,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T rolled out a new AI‑powered consumer app to let wireless and home internet customers manage services and get AI support in one place — a product that could boost retention, simplify upsells and improve customer experience if adoption scales toward the company’s 100M-family target. Read More.

AT&T rolled out a new AI‑powered consumer app to let wireless and home internet customers manage services and get AI support in one place — a product that could boost retention, simplify upsells and improve customer experience if adoption scales toward the company’s 100M-family target. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AT&T expanded a small‑business service assurance guarantee (faster support, bill credits for downtime), which targets SMB churn and could help stabilize business revenue and ARPU in a competitive market. Read More.

AT&T expanded a small‑business service assurance guarantee (faster support, bill credits for downtime), which targets SMB churn and could help stabilize business revenue and ARPU in a competitive market. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New national marketing tied to NCAA March Madness aims to reinforce AT&T’s brand and connectivity story — a visibility play that can help customer engagement and long‑term retention. Read More.

New national marketing tied to NCAA March Madness aims to reinforce AT&T’s brand and connectivity story — a visibility play that can help customer engagement and long‑term retention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T committed to a large $250 billion spending plan to advance U.S. connectivity — a long‑term growth and market‑share signal but one that increases capital intensity and invites scrutiny on timing, returns and near‑term cash/ leverage. Read More.

AT&T committed to a large $250 billion spending plan to advance U.S. connectivity — a long‑term growth and market‑share signal but one that increases capital intensity and invites scrutiny on timing, returns and near‑term cash/ leverage. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/media attention has spiked (Zacks/other outlets flagging T as a watched stock), which can increase trading volume and volatility but does not guarantee direction. Read More.

Analyst/media attention has spiked (Zacks/other outlets flagging T as a watched stock), which can increase trading volume and volatility but does not guarantee direction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector/infrastructure coverage (MarketBeat piece on “boring” infrastructure stocks) may shift some investor flows toward other yield/utility‑like names; limited direct impact on AT&T but relevant for relative allocation decisions.

Broader sector/infrastructure coverage (MarketBeat piece on “boring” infrastructure stocks) may shift some investor flows toward other yield/utility‑like names; limited direct impact on AT&T but relevant for relative allocation decisions. Negative Sentiment: Market headlines noted that AT&T suffered a larger-than-market intraday decline, reflecting near‑term selling pressure; that technical weakness can amplify downside as momentum traders react. Read More.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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