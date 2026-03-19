Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Price Target Raised to GBX 265

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 to GBX 265 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 275 to GBX 278 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 200 to GBX 227 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wickes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 243.

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Wickes Group Trading Down 6.3%

WIX traded down GBX 14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 207.50. 8,590,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.20. Wickes Group has a one year low of GBX 168.60 and a one year high of GBX 255. The stock has a market capitalization of £461.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 17.40 EPS for the quarter. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 29.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wickes Group

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Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market. Over the past few years Wickes has consistently outperformed the market, growing share and delivering a CAGR growth rate double that of the market.

At Wickes, we have a clear purpose, which is to ‘help the nation feel house proud’, and we do this by focusing on our three customer segments – Local Trade, Do-it-for-me and DIY retail.

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