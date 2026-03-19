What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for RRGB Q1 Earnings?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance
RRGB stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.23. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $269.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.26 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $3,152,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker RRGB, is a leading casual dining restaurant company headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company specializes in offering a diverse menu centered on gourmet burgers, bottomless steak fries, salads, sandwiches and a selection of alcoholic beverages. Red Robin operates restaurants under its flagship Red Robin® brand, serving guests through both dine-in and off-premises channels, including delivery and carry-out. The company also leverages technology and loyalty programs to enhance the guest experience and drive repeat visits.
Founded in 1969 in Seattle, Washington, Red Robin began as a small tavern before evolving into a family-friendly restaurant concept focused on premium burgers.
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