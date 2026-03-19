What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for EVE Q1 Earnings?

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of EVE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EVE’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EVE’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

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EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of EVE from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EVE in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.84 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

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EVE Price Performance

EVEX opened at $2.50 on Thursday. EVE has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its stake in shares of EVE by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in EVE by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in EVE by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in EVE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in EVE by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key EVE News

Here are the key news stories impacting EVE this week:

Positive Sentiment: First‑flight milestone and liquidity cushion support long‑term thesis — Eve achieved its first eVTOL flight (Dec 2025) and the company reported roughly $641M pro‑forma liquidity (~2.5 years of projected cash‑flow burn), which underpins the timeline toward certification and deliveries. First Flight Achieved (Seeking Alpha)

First‑flight milestone and liquidity cushion support long‑term thesis — Eve achieved its first eVTOL flight (Dec 2025) and the company reported roughly $641M pro‑forma liquidity (~2.5 years of projected cash‑flow burn), which underpins the timeline toward certification and deliveries. Positive Sentiment: Buy/overweight analyst ratings remain in place — Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” with a $7.50 target, and Cantor Fitzgerald kept an “overweight” rating while lowering its target to $6.00; both imply substantial upside from current levels, supporting investor sentiment on longer‑term upside. Analyst Ratings (Benzinga)

Buy/overweight analyst ratings remain in place — Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” with a $7.50 target, and Cantor Fitzgerald kept an “overweight” rating while lowering its target to $6.00; both imply substantial upside from current levels, supporting investor sentiment on longer‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Company disclosures and transcripts available for deeper read — The Q4 2025 earnings call transcript and presentation were posted for investors to review operational and roadmap details (useful but not immediate catalysts). Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha) Earnings Presentation (Seeking Alpha)

Company disclosures and transcripts available for deeper read — The Q4 2025 earnings call transcript and presentation were posted for investors to review operational and roadmap details (useful but not immediate catalysts). Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings missed and shares reacted downward — Eve reported Q4 EPS below consensus, which triggered a gap‑down in the stock and is the proximate cause of today’s weakness. Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings (AmericanBankingNews)

Q4 earnings missed and shares reacted downward — Eve reported Q4 EPS below consensus, which triggered a gap‑down in the stock and is the proximate cause of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered long‑term FY2030 EPS and projects continued near‑term losses — Their analyst set 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts at negative values (Q1: -$0.15, Q2: -$0.13, Q3: -$0.15, Q4: -$0.18) and trimmed FY2030 to $0.14 from $0.16, signaling slower path to profitability than previously modeled. (Research notes published Mar 18; no direct link provided.)

EVE Company Profile

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Eve Holding, Inc (NYSE: EVEX) is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

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