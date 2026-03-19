WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 548 and last traded at GBX 548.50, with a volume of 39230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on WH Smith from GBX 700 to GBX 667 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 750 to GBX 800 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WH Smith has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 868.60.

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WH Smith Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 647.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 656.04. The company has a market capitalization of £683.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 872.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.39.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (14.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WH Smith had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 62.07%. Equities research analysts predict that WH Smith PLC will post 100.9372747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helen Rose acquired 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 627 per share, with a total value of £49,984.44. Also, insider Max Izzard acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 675 per share, for a total transaction of £168,750. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 32,992 shares of company stock valued at $21,886,244. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WH Smith

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greeting cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books.

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