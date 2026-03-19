Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hayward (HAYW)

Hayward (NYSE: HAYW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/6/2026 – Hayward was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “underperform” to “buy”. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – Hayward was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 2/26/2026 – Hayward was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c)” to “buy (b-)”.
- 2/26/2026 – Hayward had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock, up from $19.00.
Insider Transactions at Hayward
In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $824,078.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 748,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,774,534.20. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $218,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,577. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 172,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.
Hayward’s product portfolio is organized into several core categories.
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