Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hayward (HAYW)

Hayward (NYSE: HAYW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/6/2026 – Hayward was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “underperform” to “buy”. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Hayward was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/26/2026 – Hayward was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c)” to “buy (b-)”.

2/26/2026 – Hayward had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock, up from $19.00.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $824,078.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 748,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,774,534.20. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $218,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,577. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 172,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

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Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward’s offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward’s product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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