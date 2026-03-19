Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Trading Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.40. 452,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 132,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Weatherford International Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

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Weatherford International Company Profile

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Weatherford International plc is a global provider of oilfield services and equipment, offering comprehensive solutions across the lifecycle of the well. The company serves exploration and production operators in the upstream segment of the energy industry, providing technologies and field-proven expertise to optimize drilling, evaluation, completion and production operations. Its suite of services is designed to enhance well performance, improve operational efficiency and reduce the total cost of ownership for clients.

Key offerings include drilling and evaluation tools, formation evaluation services, well construction and completion systems, production enhancement technologies and well intervention solutions.

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