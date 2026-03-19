WBI Investments LLC Sells 9,460 Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

WBI Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 48.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $2,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $50,664,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth $8,504,000.

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Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of TIGO opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 22.62%.The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TIGO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.80 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

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Millicom International Cellular Profile

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

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