WBI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,592 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,892,000 after buying an additional 2,619,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $199.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $325.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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