WBI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,317 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $156,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,736.10. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LYV stock opened at $156.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.63 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.06). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 48.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

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