WBI Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $294.41 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $333.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $312.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $338.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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