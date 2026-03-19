WBI Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Astera Labs by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $1,829,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,464,649.80. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,452,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,863,615.59. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 226,792 shares of company stock worth $28,001,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALAB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.22.

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Astera Labs Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $126.34 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average is $166.93.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The firm had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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