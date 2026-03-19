Wayfair Inc. $W Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 9,324.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 295.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1,506.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 612,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,742,000 after purchasing an additional 574,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

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Wayfair Trading Down 3.9%

W opened at $76.78 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wayfair from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wayfair

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 36,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $3,886,930.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 149,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,893,847. This represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,137 shares in the company, valued at $31,478,345.19. This represents a 34.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 890,494 shares of company stock worth $86,493,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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