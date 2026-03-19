Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Up 4.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Warrior Met Coal traded as high as $90.63 and last traded at $91.9480. Approximately 113,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 949,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.63.

HCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

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Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,000. This trade represents a 12.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $10,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 294,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,496.73. The trade was a 25.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

About Warrior Met Coal

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Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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