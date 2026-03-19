Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 3,699 shares.The stock last traded at $8.4920 and had previously closed at $9.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLPNY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Voestalpine Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw‐material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

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